Qatari envoy claims many achievements despite siege

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri has claimed here that his country has achieved a number of achievements and many developments in 2017 despite the siege. “It has succeeded in opening new air routes and has launched several agreements to open sea lines with many Arab and international ports. Among the important ones come Karachi port and its major role that it will play with Hamad port.”

In a statement on the completion of so-called blockade imposed on Qatar, the ambassador has maintained that Qatar has taken necessary steps to support the industrial sector by opening more than 95 factories to support self-sufficiency in food and dairy products.

It is expected that by the end of this year, the local dairy products will cover 90% of the market requirement. Other measures were also taken in food security related projects. The preparedness of the State of Qatar for hosting the World Cup is in full swing and all its related projects will be completed according to its schedule. The ambassador informed that more than 30 international companies had opened their offices in Doha during last year and the exportation of LNG to China has increased in addition to activities conducted by Qatar to sign new agreements with number of countries.

Ambassador Mansouri noted that the blockade imposed on the State of Qatar had negative impact on the social relations among interlinked Gulf families that are linked by bonds of brotherhood, history and blood. A large number of families were affected by the blockade. We hoped that the Gulf people would not be thrown into a political conflict that would be resolved one day. In this regard, Qatar continues to believe in dialogue to solve this crisis without any dictates or preconditions and with respect to the sovereignty of States.