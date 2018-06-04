Pervez Khattak opens election office in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday inaugurated central election office for the campaign.

Pervez Khattak has announced to contest election from one National Assembly seat (NA: 26) and two provincial assembly seats of PK-61 and 64. Nowshera District Nazim Liaquat Khattak, PTI provincial information secretary Dr Imran Khattak, former KP minister and district president, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khalilur Rehman Khattak, Idrees Khattak and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said rivals were fearful of the PTI popularity, adding nobody would be able to block the way of victory for the PTI in the general election. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could not deliver during its rule, Pakistan People's Party failed to serve the people of Sindh and Awami Natonal Party failed to perform well when it was in power in the province for five years.

Pervez Khattak said the country was in dire need of sincere and honest leadership which could be provided only by the PTI. He said the PTI government had laid the foundation for a transparent and merit-based system in KP which nobody would be able to overturn.

Pervez Khattak said his government introduced reforms in the Health, Education, Police and other sectors. He said these reforms had won masses support for the PTI and the people wanted the party in power again.