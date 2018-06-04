IG Motorway for strict implementation of traffic laws

LAHORE: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi has said that Motorway Police would adopt zero tolerance against the vehicles violating traffic rules because it was a major cause of accidents on the national highways and motorways.

Addressing a meeting at the Zonal Office, Lahore, he said courtesy with passengers and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of NH&MP. He directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against traffic rules violations, including overloading and lane violations. He directed the patrolling officers to ensure firm enforcement of law on the motorways and national highways.

No compromise will be made on providing safe travel environment and timely and effective help to the road users, he added. He said lane discipline on the national highways be ensured by keeping the heavy and slow-moving vehicles like trucks, buses and rickshaws in discipline. He said patrolling standards on the highways and motorways would be improved according to the international standards. He warned that no complaint of misbehaviour or high-handedness would be tolerated in any situation.