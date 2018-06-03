SHC dismisses appeals of girl’s murderers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed on Saturday appeals by a death row convict and another man who kidnapped and murdered a girl around 10 years about, observing that the prosecution had proved its case against them.

Mohammad Ayub was sentenced to death and his accomplice Mohammad Ahsan was handed down life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court, having found them guilty of the murder of 12-year-old Kulsoom in the Mochko area.

According to the prosecution, Ayub, who a tutor of the girl, kidnapped her from her residence on December 21, 2008, and demanded Rs300,000 in ransom from her father for her release.