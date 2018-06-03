Seminar on traffic rules awareness held

Rawalpindi : Riphah Social Welfare Department (RSWD) in congruence with the Vision & Mission of Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT) has been continuously active in social welfare projects since its inception.

RSWD frequently holds lectures/seminars & walks in different areas for creating awareness among the community on various social issues prevalent in the society. In this regard, Riphah Social Welfare department in collaboration with City Traffic Police Rawalpindi organised a seminar on Traffic Rule's awareness at Al-Mizan Campus Rawalpindi here on Friday.

SSP Traffic Police Bilal Iftikhar was the guest speaker of the event. Students from Islamic Medical College and other faculties attended the seminar in large number.

In his address, Bilal Iftikhar spoke about traffic rules emphasising on use of seat belts and cautioned the audience on the repercussions of using a mobile phone while driving. Since driving rules are rarely adhered to in our country, it is need of the hour to curb the violation of lanes and signals in order to avoid fatal accidents.

He informed the audience on government regulations and propositions to levy substantial fines for breach of traffic rules that will ultimately control the ratio of accidents.

Bilal further advised not to use roads for public protests causing heavy traffic jams and risk of losing precious lives commuting in the ambulances. To avoid congestion on upcoming Eid celebrations, the traffic police department has planned to deploy their staff as common folk designated to evacuate the professional beggars on roads and main intersections.

To minimise traffic violations, he requested the audience to cooperate with the local traffic police staff eventually paving the way for an improved traffic scenario.