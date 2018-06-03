PSB, POA blame game continues over Asian Games training

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) blame game continues over the delay in the second phase of camp training for the 18th Asian Games with Board maintaining federations should have taken care of the lull period in between.

As the PSB has convened federations meeting on June 6 to decide on the start of the second phase of camp and other matters pertaining to Jakarta Asian Games, Azam Dar, Director Federations PSB said that the camp had to be abruptly closed on May 15 for the reasons beyond Board control. “Before that camps were very much on in all major cities of the country. Federations should have taken care of the period in between and should have continued with the camp training. According to our knowledge some federation did that on their own others should have follow suit. We now have convened the long awaited meeting on June 6 to decide on the resumption of camps. We have invited all concerned to attend the meeting in Islamabad and underline the plans for preparation of athletes in their respective sports.”

He said that all affiliated federations should have required resources at their disposal to look into requirements during the period where the PSB was not in a position to support these camps. The News has learnt the POA has sent a list of 327-member Asian Games contingent to the government for financial support. According to details the PSB is reluctant to support those games that are not affiliated with them. “We feel the list is too heavy and need another review. We have already made it clear that those federations which are not affiliated with the PSB would not be accommodated. Apart from that only those athletes should be sent to the Games who have realistic chances of giving a good run of money to top medal winners. Mere going for the sake of Games would not be a wise move,” a PSB official when contacted said.

The official said that in June 6 meeting all these matters will be discussed in length before finalising a roadmap for participation of teams for the forthcoming Asian Games set to start from August 22.