Official stabbed to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An official of the Municipal Corporation was stabbed to death near Wensam College falling in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station, official said on Saturday.

It was learnt that Inspector Muhammad Tariq, 50, of the Municipal Corporation was on his way home in Gandapur Chowk near Wensam College late in the night when unidentified persons attacked him with knives and daggers, leaving him seriously injured. The injured succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The body, after autopsy, was handed over to the family members for burial.

On complaint of the deceased’s son, Amir the police registered the case against unidentified persons and started investigation.