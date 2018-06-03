Talking to Afghanistan

While it may be premature to say that the oft-troubled relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is turning for the better, there have been some encouraging signs recently. In the past few days, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa met with an Afghan delegation, including its National Security Adviser Mohammed Hanif Atmar, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and the intelligence chief, in Afghanistan. Then, on Monday Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua travelled to Beijing for the Trilateral Security Dialogue with China and Afghanistan. Both meetings were refreshingly free of the rancour and accusations that have become a routine part of relations between the two countries. COAS Bajwa plainly said that neither country would let its land be used against the other – a refreshing departure from the usual blame game that follows an attack in either country. Both countries agreed to form working groups that would discuss how better to hobble militancy and finds ways to cooperate on security issues. In Beijing, Janjua concentrated on soft power and spoke of ways to increase economic ties and facilitate people-to-people contact.

This greater willingness by both countries to work together may represent awareness that they face a common threat in militancy and the only way to defeat it is through unity. The US war in Afghanistan has only strengthened the hand of the Taliban and the Ashraf Ghani government seems to have now realised that it needs to reach a political settlement with the group – something which will likely require Pakistan’s help. It is notable that both China and Pakistan declared their support for an Afghan-led peace process and that Afghanistan reiterated its commitment to theAfghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity as a way to strengthen ties.

Still, years of mistrust are not going to be eradicated by a couple of cordial meetings. For all the disavowals at the meetings, there are still lingering misgivings in both countries regarding the TTP, let the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban. The next time there is an attack in either country it is probable the accusations will start flying again. Even on matters unrelated to militancy, there is little scope for cooperation. Afghanistan’s chief demand for any trade agreement is that Pakistan territory be used by Indian trucks in transit to Afghanistan. This is a non-starter as long as the Modi government stays so implacably hostile to Pakistan. An additional complication presented itself when former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan could block the US supply route to Afghanistan should relations not improve with the Trump administration. Not only would this anger the US, it could also inconvenience Afghanistan as more border restrictions are placed. There is still some value in these meetings as the only way the two countries will ever overcome their mutual antagonism is through regular contact. But expectations should be tempered given the many sticking points that still exist.