Agri Expo 2018 in Lahore from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Agriculture Department will hold a two-day Agri Expo 2018 at the Lahore Expo Centre from June 23, 2018.

Spokesman for the department, Najaf Abbas said that it will be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national, as well as international linkages.

He said international stakeholders can develop their export of agricultural products in Pakistan through this opportunity. Abbas said that the Punjab government is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with the provision of technical services.