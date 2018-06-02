Sat June 02, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
June 2, 2018

Nair cleared to bowl again

SYDNEY: Arjun Nair, the New South Wales and Sydney Thunder offspinner, has been cleared to return to the bowling crease after further testing of his bowling action at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

Remedial work was required to improve the purity of Nair’s bowling action after he was reported during last summer’s Big Bash League when bowling for the Thunder against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 30.

At the NCC, 19-year-old Nair was subsequently found to have bowled with an action “markedly different” from the one he used in the BBL match, and under Cricket Australia’s regulations such a change incurs an automatic ban from all first-class, List A and Twenty20 cricket for 90 days.

