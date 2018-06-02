PTA secretary for promoting doubles event

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Punjab Tennis Association (PTA) Rasheed Malik called on the private clubs to promote doubles event at junior level to help national federation get the required talent for international events at right age.

Malik who was speaking as guest of honour at Shalimar Club Rawalpindi tournament the other day said that PTA has decided to make the doubles events compulsory for all junior events. “Look I recently travelled with the under-12 team to Nepal where we found it quite difficult to field a doubles pair. Our juniors hardly play doubles at their clubs or at the facility where they train. Now as secretary Punjab Tennis I have recommended making doubles a permanent feature in local events. I would also call on private clubs to promote junior event and make it a permanent feature of their training.”

The former Pakistan Davis Cup captain also praised the school initiative programme that he said was going great guns in the province. “We are making efforts to further increase the scope to a level where maximum schools could be made part of that programme. The game of tennis is rapidly growing in the province.” Malik praised Shalimar Club efforts in promoting tennis. “Shalimar Club is one of the oldest and most active clubs in the city. It has served the game in thick and thin.”

Club secretary Syed Rizwan Mashadi thanked Rasheed Malik and his family members to be part of the final day of the tournament. He also narrated silent features of club activities and efforts being done to promote different sports including tennis. Former Davis Cup player Inamul Haq who also works as a coach at the club thanked Rasheed Malik for putting in efforts to popularize tennis in Punjab.

At the end, trophies were distributed amongst the winners and runners-up. Uzaifa Khan beat Talha Khan 6-4, 6-3 to win under-18 event while M Yahya got better of M Taha 4-2, 5-3 to win under-12 event.