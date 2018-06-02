Sat June 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Endowment fund panel

Islamabad: The National History and Literary Heritage Division’s Board of Governors has formed an executive committee to manage the affairs of the Rs500 million endowment fund created to promote literary activities in the country and provide financial assistance to deserving literary persons.

The committee comprises four BoG members including media expert Hameed Haroon, former Cabinet Division secretary Ejaz Raheem, Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations head Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan and noted fiction writer Musharraf Farooqui, joint secretary and deputy secretary of the National History and Literary Heritage Division, and adviser to the finance ministry.

