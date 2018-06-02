Sat June 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Soldiers distribute Iftar at checkpost

TIMERGARA: The Dir Task Force (DTF) jawans distributed Iftar among travellers on roadside checkposts here. The army jawans distributed food packets among travellers while standing on both sides of the road at ‘Zolam Pul’. Also, the army men distributed Iftar items among travellers at the main Jandool and Maidan roads. They interacted with public. The travellers appreciated the move of the Pak army initiated to get closer to the public.

