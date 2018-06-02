SHC denies protective bail to ex-land utilisation secy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The SHC on Thursday dismissed protective pre-arrest bail pleas of a former secretary of land utilisation and others in an illegal conversion of land case.
Ex-secretary Ghulam Mustafa Phull and two other men have been booked by the NAB for illegally converting 70 acres of industrial land into residential and commercial and caused a loss to the exchequer.
At a previous hearing, NAB officials had arrested the two men, Abu Bakar and Abdul Aziz Dawood, following the recalling of protective bail by the court, but the ex-secretary had escaped.
