SHC denies protective bail to ex-land utilisation secy





The SHC on Thursday dismissed protective pre-arrest bail pleas of a former secretary of land utilisation and others in an illegal conversion of land case.

Ex-secretary Ghulam Mustafa Phull and two other men have been booked by the NAB for illegally converting 70 acres of industrial land into residential and commercial and caused a loss to the exchequer.

At a previous hearing, NAB officials had arrested the two men, Abu Bakar and Abdul Aziz Dawood, following the recalling of protective bail by the court, but the ex-secretary had escaped.