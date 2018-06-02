Karandaaz sets up warehouse

ISLAMABAD: The UK-funded Karandaaz will triple the impact of a leading health diagnostic service provider and set up a unique warehouse for agricultural produce in Punjab, a statement said on Friday.

These two investments are expected to create more than 900 new jobs in Pakistan, it added.

This was announced at the signing of two new equity investment deals in Islamabad.

The first deal was signed with Excel Labs and will help Excel Labs network expand its service three times and provide easy access to the world-class diagnostic services for millions of Pakistanis, the statement said.

The second deal was signed with an innovative entrant in agriculture sector. Through this investment, Punjab will have its first state-of-the-art controlled atmosphere warehouse, benefitting the farmers through better off-season prices and reducing post-harvest losses in agriculture value chains, it added.