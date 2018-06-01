Army arranges Iftar party for Bajaur tribesmen

KHAR: The 29 Baloch Regiment of Pakistan Army on Thursday arranged an Iftar party for tribesmen of Charmong tribes in Bajaur Agency.

Around 200 youth aged between 15-21 years who were imparted various technical skills were also given certificates on the occasion. The 29 Baloch Regiment had imparted the technical skills to the youth to enable them to earn livelihood for their families.

Sector Commander North Brigadier Amir Kiyani, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Colonel Rehman Qadir, Political Agent Amir Khattak, Colonel Ghaffar Haider of 29 Baloch Regiment, tribal elders, youth and others were also present.

Ramazan packages and Eidi were also distributed among 200 deserving persons on the occasion. Colonel Ghaffar Haider said the youth were imparted various technical skills during the training course by the 29 Baloch Regiment.

Brigadier Amir Kiyani and Colonel Rehman Qadir said that the tribal youth were talented and playing their role in the development of the country despite unfavourable conditions and lack of required resources.

They said the Frontier Corps (FC) was trying its level best to provide opportunities to tribal youth to show their talent and learn various skills to earn a decent living for themselves and their families.

On the occasion, tool kits were also distributed among the youth completed their training. Later, they inaugurated a middle school and martyrs monument constructed by the 29 Baloch Regiment in Charmong. They also laid floral wreath on the martyrs memorial as well.