Oldest tree found in Italy still growing

ROME, Italy: The oldest tree in Europe is enjoying a growth spurt.Despite being almost 1,230 years-old, scientists say the weather-beaten pine is still thriving, with substantial growth rings added to its trunk over the last several decades.

This is despite the tree being subjected to extreme heat and droughts during its lifetime. Researchers have nicknamed the plucky pine ‘Italus’. They say studying its growth through changing climates could help them better understand how forests will respond to modern climate change. According to a new paper published in the journal Ecology, Italus germinated on the rocky slopes of southern Italy in 789 AD — the year the Vikings disembarked on English shores for the first time.

The tree was recently discovered by researchers from the University of Tuscia who conducted an exhaustive four-year field survey within the Pollino National Park in southern Italy. The 1,230 year-old tree is a Heldreich’s pine, which are common in the harsh Pollino landscape.

Italus has survived a number of different weather conditions over the last millennium, including a colder period in Medieval times, and warmer temperatures more recently. It is already clear that recent global warming hasn’t been a setback for the ancient trees, like Italus. The millennium-old pine has seen a recent surge in growth. Researchers noted that after laying down smaller rings in its trunk for the last few centuries, the ancient pine has grown more substantial rings, which indicates better environmental conditions.