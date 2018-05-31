CITY PULSE: The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is happening again in town once again. The show is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, to represent themselves, to create product awareness, to market their brands, to connect & network with fans, build clientele, and of course... have the time of their lives in the process!

The event opens at 1pm on Sunday, July 15 at the Royal Rodale.

Email [email protected] for more information.

Maidaan

Koel Gallery is hosting a group show titled ‘Maidaan’ featuring works by various artists.

‘Maidaan’ is an arena or an open space in or near a town, used as a parade ground or for events such as public gatherings.

The gallery will act as an arena for nine emerging visual artists to gather an audience and share the beginning of their multidisciplinary practices.

Featuring artists include Ameerah Shoaib Motiwala, Maha Minhaj, M Idrees Runija, Noor Butt, Sakina Ali, Sanaan Khalid Shamsi, Sanya Hussain, Shanza Raza Khan and Zainab Abdul Hussain.

Curated by Nuraya Sheikh Nabi, the exhibition opens on Monday, June 4 and continues till June 30.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

SindhuPo - Dance Performance by Suhaee Abro and Lucia Moretti

Arts Council of Karachi in collaboration with the Italian Consulate of Karachi presents a dance performance by Look, but with love L.B.W.L collective:

SindhuPo - A meeting of two rivers, dancing!

Performers: Suhaee Abro (Karachi) and Lucia Moretti (Turin)

Date: Friday June 22, Saturday June 23 at 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Venue: Auditorium of Arts Council of Karachi (Open for all)

Call 0300-0802391 for more information.