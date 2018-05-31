FIA to initiate inquiry against PPP MNA, son over corruption charges

A Zonal Board of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) met on Wednesday and decided to initiate an inquiry against a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan Peoples Party over charges of embezzlement of special funds.

The spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that the Zonal Board meeting was held in the office of the FIA Sindh director in Karachi. The additional director/law, the deputy director complaint, the acting deputy director crime, FIA Zonal Office, the Karachi additional director, FIA, Hyderabad, and investigation officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, complaints were discussed in detail. The board gave approval to initiating an inquiry against PPP MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur, his son Taimoor Talpur, MPA from the PPP, SDO Masood Bajwa of Education Works Department, Government of Sindh.

In the year 2011, a special grant to the tune of Rs100 million to 130 million was sanctioned by the prime minister of Pakistan under the PM Special Funds to the tune of Rs100 to 130 million on the request of Nawab Yousuf Talpur for the construction of roads, public health and other development schemes in Sindh.

Allegedly, the funds were embezzled as neither roads were constructed nor other developments schemes were completed in the area and funds were withdrawn and embezzled through fake bills in connivance with SDO Masood Bajwa and Taimoor Talpur.

He added that the board also gave approval to initiating another inquiry against Muhammad Imran Mian, CEO M/s Genco Holding Company Limited, M/s. AL TARIQ Engineering Contractor and others regarding the manipulation of void procurement to the machine-fitting process for the Thermal Power Stations of Jamshoro.

Allegedly, recycled equipment has been installed in the power generating machines instead of the government approved new equipment, thereby causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. Further investigations are under way.