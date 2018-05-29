Redgrave takes role with China’s rowing team

LONDON: Former Olympic champion Steve Redgrave has been hired as high performance director of the Chinese national rowing team.Redgrave will manage a new coaching structure in Chinese rowing aimed at achieving success at the World Championships and Olympic Games.

The 56-year-old won five Olympic rowing gold medals for Britain and also worked closely with his country’s rowers after his retirement.“I am delighted to be taking up the post of high performance director for Chinese Rowing,” Redgrave said on Monday.

“I have visited China to watch the team train and compete and am very excited about becoming involved with such an enthusiastic and committed group of athletes.“This opportunity was totally unexpected but, with two of my children working in the UK and one close to finishing university, my family and I feel it is the right time to commit to a new and exciting role.”

China won its only Olympic rowing gold medal in the quadruple sculls at the Beijing 2008 Games. But Redgrave arrives after head of the Chinese Rowing Association Liu Aijie recently targeted at least two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.