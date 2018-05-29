National soccer camp in full swing

LAHORE: Pakistan football team’s preparations for Asian Games is in full swing here under the supervision Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nagueira. Trainer Jose Roberto Portella is assisting the coach at the camp.The coaching staff at the camp has chalked out a comprehensive plan for training of the players.

The selected players at the camp include Ghazanfar Yasin, Mahdi Hassan, Mohammad Sohail,Safyan Asif, Mohammad Sohail Khan, Mansoor Khan, Faisal (PAF), Muzammil Hussain, Abdul Basit, Saadat Hussain, Omar Hayat, Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Bilal, Ali Azir, Adeel Ali, Ahmad Fahim, Ramamam Babar, Mohammad Ahmed (Wapda), Arsalan Ali, Mohammad Shahid, Omir Ali,Rajib Ali, Abdul Qadir Khan, Yousuf, Muhammad Adil, Danish Hamid (KRL), Ehsanullah, Saqib Hanif, Tanvir Mumtaz, Mahmood Khan, Sadam Hussain, Saadullah, Abdul Razaq, Habib Rahman, Waqar Baloch, Amjad Hussain (SSGC), Istaqlal (PPL),

Shahbaz Younas (Army), Mubashar (State Life), Ali Khan, Waseem, Zain, Zaid Omar, Nauman (PCAA), Usman Khan, Faisal Iqbal, Sana, Maqbool, Munir Junior, Sher Ali (National Bank), Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rasool, Murtaza Hussain, Waseem Shahzad (KE),Muhammad Usman Muhkam, Shahzeb Massoud (PIA),Naveed Ahmed (Navy) and Basit Amin (SNGPL) PFF President Syed Faisal Salat Hayat on Monday expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for ongoing training camp.