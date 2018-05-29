Tue May 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

ITU expo

LAHORE: SPIDER Research Laboratory of Information Technology University (ITU) is holding “2nd Machine Learning Projects Exhibition” on Wednesday (tomorrow). Information Technology University students of Ms/M.Phil and PhD will present their course projects, geared towards solving interesting and locally relevant problems.

