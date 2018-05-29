tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: SPIDER Research Laboratory of Information Technology University (ITU) is holding “2nd Machine Learning Projects Exhibition” on Wednesday (tomorrow). Information Technology University students of Ms/M.Phil and PhD will present their course projects, geared towards solving interesting and locally relevant problems.
LAHORE: SPIDER Research Laboratory of Information Technology University (ITU) is holding “2nd Machine Learning Projects Exhibition” on Wednesday (tomorrow). Information Technology University students of Ms/M.Phil and PhD will present their course projects, geared towards solving interesting and locally relevant problems.
Comments