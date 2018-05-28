Housing affected people move LHC

LAHORE: The aggrieved residents of Tariq Garden Housing Society have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for justice.

Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Saeed Khan, residents of Tariq Garden Lahore, through their petition, submitted that Tariq Developers had established the housing society near Wapda Town in 2005 on a piece of land measuring 14,550 kanals.

The developer had promised provision of facilities including school, mosque and hospital, but these promises were never fulfilled.

Also, they submitted that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has declared the power supply system of the society defective.

The electric and gas connections of the residents are disconnected if they raise their voice in this regard, they added.

The petitioners submitted that every year the owners collect a large amount in the name of provision of facilities, which was never audited. The court, after hearing initial arguments, has issued notices to the society owners and others.