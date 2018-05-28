Mon May 28, 2018
National

May 28, 2018

Passer-by killed as 2 groups trade fire

MINGORA: A passer-by was killed when two groups exchanged fire in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat. They said one Attaullah allegedly opened fire on the rivals in Faqira Shalpin area after an exchange of harsh words. As a result, a passer-by identified as Muhammad Zada was hit a bullet and died on the spot.

