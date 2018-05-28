Enmity claims two lives in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two more men of a group were murdered in an attack here Sunday night in a nearby village Chak 520-GB.

Three persons of the same group had already been murdered during the last three years, and three others of the opponent party had also been killed in the same period.

Some three years ago, an enmity began between a Rajput family of Chak 295-JB, Devi Daspura, and an Arain family of Chak 520-GB over purchase of a piece of farmland. In 2015, the Arain family's men murdered three men of Rajput family. To take the revenge, the Rajput family's men murdered three men of the Arain family in 2016.

In the current case on Sunday night, two alleged killers belonging to the Rajput family reached the outhouse of the Arain family's Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem in Chak 520-GB on a motorcycle. One of the attackers had worn a burqa. As soon as they entered the outhouse, both started indiscriminate firing. As a result, Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem and another man (name could not be ascertained immediately) were killed on-the-spot, while another man (name yet to be known) was critically wounded.