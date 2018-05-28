10 held for kite flying

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 10 persons on charges of selling and flying kites on Sunday. Police also recovered over 200 kites and 50 kite string spools from the possession of the violators. Similarly, the police registered 50 cases and arrested 90 persons on charges of one-wheeling.
