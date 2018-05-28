Mon May 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

10 held for kite flying

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 10 persons on charges of selling and flying kites on Sunday. Police also recovered over 200 kites and 50 kite string spools from the possession of the violators. Similarly, the police registered 50 cases and arrested 90 persons on charges of one-wheeling.

