PCB to look into reports of Raza’s spot-fixing

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and its Anti Corruption Unit is in the process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement of cricketer Hasan Raza in Corrupt Conduct.

A statement of the board stated that appropriate action, if any, will be taken after collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence. Till such time no further comments are made. Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza while talking to media said the video shown by Al Jazeera as part of its investigative documentary is an old clip that is used to “trap him”.

Raza was further quoted by Geo, the video is from Ajman where he had gone for a local tournament. A video has recently surfaced showing Raza in the presence of another man talking about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments. Raza said he had not informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about going to Ajman as he was not on its central contract list and hence was not in frequent contact with the board.

However, according to the former batsman, when he suspected fixing was under way for matches he backed out of the discussion. “I have reported match-fixing to International Cricket Council in the past [as well],” Raza said.

However, he ensured complete corporation with ICC and PCB regarding investigation into the allegations. Raza and Morris both played for Mumbai Champs, a team that was part of the now-defunct Indian Cricket League between 2007-08.