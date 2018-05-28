Mon May 28, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

Growers protest against closure of canal water

TOBA TEK SINGH: Growers of Rajana, Chak 339/GB and Bhamipura on Sunday blocked Toba-Rajana Road for more than one hour against closure of Dabbanwala Minor Canal. The protesters alleged that the Irrigation Department officials were demanding bribe from them for restoring water supply in their channels. They said that they used canal water for drinking and for their animals but due to closure of their sub-canal, they were forced to drink contaminated water. They lamented that their crops had also been destroyed due to same reason. Later, the police officers held talks with the protesters and assured them that their demand would be sent to the higher authorities. Later, the farmers dispersed peacefully.

