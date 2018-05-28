Imran demands officers with Shahbaz put on ECL

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that all the senior officers working with the Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from moving abroad, on the assumed grounds that they colluded with the Sharifs in corruption.

On Sunday, Khan wrote on his Twitter: “We demand that all the senior officers working with SS in Punjab should be put on ECL and not be allowed to leave the country, because the mega corruption of SS and Sons’ Corruption Limited Company needs to be exposed.”

Later, speaking at a fundraising Iftar-dinner with the business community in the city, he said that the political intervention had deteriorated the civil services and because of no planning commission, several wrong decisions were made in the country. He claimed that the PTI was all set for the General Election 2018 and will field able candidates.

He remarked, “The time for old political parties was over and now no traditional dynastical party will be able to secure mandate.” He added that if the PTI made it to power, they will revamp the policing and educational institutions to bring betterment in the system.

He said that to implement his vision, he personally was looking into the award of tickets to candidates in the polls scheduled on July 25 this year. He commented that due to wrong policies of the previous governments, the foreign debt had risen to the level that whosever will assume the charge will find the country in crisis.

He said, “There was no justice [here] and the assemblies were filled with corrupt mafias. The country was almost in bankruptcy.” He said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar go abroad to seek medical treatment and they could not even make a single hospital in the country where they could go.

He claimed that in the PTI government, nobody will be a political victim nor will there be any nepotism. He asked the businessmen not to be afraid anymore because the governments were completing their tenure in the next four to five days.

Talking to a delegation of tribal elders from Fata that has recently been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he welcomed the move and said that it will help end anarchy in the northwestern tribal belt of the country.

He said that the hospital faced Rs6 billion deficit this year but the expenses were covered from donations. He said that the hospital in Karachi being made will have state of the art facilities. Meanwhile, businessmen raised funds for Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Earlier, the PTI public meeting scheduled to be held in RCD Ground, Malir at 11:00pm was cancelled due to personal engagements of Imran Khan.