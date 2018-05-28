Ramazan: blessings and obligations Part - II

In continuation of last week’s article, here are some more verses of the Quran on the blessings and obligations of Ramazan.“(And) We commanded them to guide men and We sent them inspiration to do good deeds, to establish regular prayers and to practice regular charity (zakat) and they constantly served Us and Us only.” (21:73).

“They are those who, if we establish them in the land, (they) establish regular prayers and give regular zakat, enjoy the right and forbid the wrong. And with Allah rests the final decision of all affairs.” (22:41). “So establish regular prayers, give regular zakat, hold fast to Allah. He is your Protector, the best to protect and the best to help.” (22:78).

“The believers must (eventually) win through – those who humble themselves in their prayers, who avoid vain talk (and acts), who are active in deeds of charity, who abstain from sex except with those joined to them in marriage bond or (the captives) whom their right hand possess, for (in their case) they are free from blame – but those whose desires exceed those limits, are transgressors. Those who faithfully observe their trusts and their covenants and who strictly guard their prayers – those will be the heirs who will inherit Paradise; they will dwell therein (for ever).” (23:1-11).

“So establish regular prayers and give regular charity and obey the Apostle of Allah, that you may receive mercy.” (24:56). “Those who establish regular prayers and give in regular charity, and also have (full) assurance of [the] Hereafter.” (27:3). “Recite what is sent of the book by inspiration to you, establish regular prayers, refrain from shameful and unjust deeds; remembrance of Allah is the greatest thing in life without doubt.” (29:45).

“You turn back in repentance to Allah and fear Him, establish regular prayers, and be not among those who join gods with Allah.” (30:31). “Those who establish regular prayer, and give regular charity (zakat) and have in their hearts the assurance of the Hereafter. Those are on the true guidance from their Lord, and those are the ones who will prosper.” (31:4-5). “O my son! Establish regular prayer, enjoin what is just and forbid what is wrong, and bear with patience, constancy whatever betide you, for this is firmness of purpose in the conduct of life.” (31:17). “And establish regular prayers and give regular charity and obey Allah and His Apostle.” (33:33).

“Those who recite Quran, establish regular prayer and spend in charity out of what we have provided for them, secretly or openly, hope for a reward (trade) that will never fail.” (35:29). “Woe to those who do not practice regular charity and who even deny the Hereafter.” (41:7). “Those who hearken to their Lord and establish regular prayers, who conduct their affairs by mutual consultation, who spend out of what We bestow on them for sustenance (they are the true believers).” (42:38). “Believe in Allah and His Apostle, and the sustenance whereof He has made you heirs. For those of you who believe and spend in charity, for them is a great reward.” (57:7).

“And what cause do you have why you should not spend in the cause of Allah? For to Allah belongs the heritage of the Heavens and the Earth.” (57:10) For those who give in charity, men and women, and loan to Allah a beautiful loan, it shall be increased manifold to their credit, and they shall have, besides, a liberal reward.” (57:18). Then, at least, establish regular prayers, practice regular charity (zakat) and obey Allah. Allah is well-acquainted with all that you do.” (53:13).

“And spend something in zakat out of the substance which We have bestowed on you, before death should come to any of you and he should say: ‘O my Lord, why did You not give me respite for a little while? I should have been one of the doers of good deeds.’” (64:10). “If you loan to Allah a beautiful loan (by doing good deeds), He will double it to your credit and He will grant you forgiveness, for Allah is most willing to appreciate good deeds and most forbearing.” (64:17). “And establish regular prayers and give regular zakat and loan to Allah, a beautiful loan.” (73:20). “And they have been commanded no more than this: to worship Allah, offering Him sincere devotion, being true to faith, to establish regular prayer, and to pay regularly zakat. And that is the religion, right and straight.” (98:5).

Unfortunately, those who have the opportunity, not only indulge in profiteering during Ramazan, but also cheat in whatever way possible – food adulteration, fidgeting with weights and measures, etc. The Almighty has given strict orders in Surahs Al-Anam (6:152), Bani Israel (17:35), Hud (11:85), Ar-Rahman (55:7-9) and Al-Mutaffifin (83:1-3) to not indulge in this practice of cheating, otherwise severe, painful chastisement will follow.

Concluded.

