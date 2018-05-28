Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hefty honorariums

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has awarded a special parting gift to federal employees. The honorarium, which is equivalent to three-month salaries of the employees, will cause at least Rs25 billion to national exchequer. This has compelled many to wonder if this was a wise decision.

Ours is a country that has constantly facing deficits. The recent budget speech demonstrated that we have a deficit of Rs4.3 billion. Under such circumstances, the prime minister ought to reconsider his decision.

Muhammad Saad

Karachi

*****

If the prime minister wants to distribute gifts among federal employees, he should consider giving such bonuses to the more deserving segments of society – pensioners. Unlike current employees who are enjoying decent salary packages, pensioners are grappling with inflation and the rising prices of basic necessities.

The government still has a chance to improve the lives of pensioners by announcing some relief for them at the last leg of its tenure. It shouldn’t allow this opportunity to go to waste.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar