Hefty honorariums

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has awarded a special parting gift to federal employees. The honorarium, which is equivalent to three-month salaries of the employees, will cause at least Rs25 billion to national exchequer. This has compelled many to wonder if this was a wise decision.

Ours is a country that has constantly facing deficits. The recent budget speech demonstrated that we have a deficit of Rs4.3 billion. Under such circumstances, the prime minister ought to reconsider his decision.

Muhammad Saad

Karachi

*****

If the prime minister wants to distribute gifts among federal employees, he should consider giving such bonuses to the more deserving segments of society – pensioners. Unlike current employees who are enjoying decent salary packages, pensioners are grappling with inflation and the rising prices of basic necessities.

The government still has a chance to improve the lives of pensioners by announcing some relief for them at the last leg of its tenure. It shouldn’t allow this opportunity to go to waste.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad