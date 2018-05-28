Zubair urges citizens to elect representatives based on their past performance

Governor Mohammad Zubair has urged citizens to elect their representatives in the assemblies in the upcoming general elections on the basis of their past performance so that the country could attain more progress and prosperity.

Addressing an Iftar reception hosted by social and political leader Khawaja Shoaib in Baldia Town on Sunday, the governor listed the major achievements of the outgoing federal government, which, he said, include the improve law and order, resolution of the energy crisis, stability of the economy and the development of the social sector.

Zubair said that in its five-year tenure, the federal government made untiring efforts, showed unwavering commitment and employed national level thinking to steer away Pakistan from serious predicament so that the country once again could embark upon the journey of prosperity and development.

According to the governor, the environment in the country had become favourable enough to hold political activities. “Back in 2013, political, social, economic, cultural activities were dampened owing to the deteriorated situation in the country but today the situation has improved,” he said. “The provision of a suitable environment for holding general elections is yet another achievement of the present government.

“Today even political critics and commentators acknowledge the commendable performance of the present government for development and progress of the country,” he added. Zubair further said that since different political parties had been ruling in the four provinces, the performance of each one of the provincial governments had been laid before the masses, enabling them to make up their mind to choose their elected representatives in the polls.

Stating that Karachi was the economic backbone of the country, the governor said that the federal government had been providing all out support to give Karachi much salience on the global economic map and for this purpose it had been spending a total sum of Rs75 billion to carry out development projects in the city.

Zubair said the federal government had completed the Lyari Expressway project in Karachi, which had remained incomplete for the past several years, and has been providing financial support to build the K-IV Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme.