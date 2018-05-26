PM okays 3 bonuses for govt employees

ISLAMABAD: At the twilight of completing its five year term by PML-N led regime, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday approved honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for fiscal year 2017-18 for all federal government employees.

This approval has been granted as part of special performance incentive to the officers/officials of the federal government. Three basic pays to all employees of the federal government will cause above 60 billions of rupees cost to the national exchequer.

Many termed this a part of campaign to lure voters for next general elections.

According to official notification issued by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad, on Friday stating that the PM/chairman of the ECC has seen and is pleased to order that all employees of the federal government shall be given honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for financial year 2017-18. No exception shall be allowed for payment in excess of the ceiling in any case.

The prime minister has further desired that for the financial year 2018-19 onwards a policy may be formulated by the new elected government after Elections 2018.