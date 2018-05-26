Sat May 26, 2018
National

A
APP
May 26, 2018

Labourer dies

SARGODHA: A labourer died during a process of stones cutting at hills in Sillanwali police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Zaman of Chenab Nagar, Chiniot was working at a stone cutting machine at Chak 126 Block No 5 on the top of hills without wearing precautionary equipment. By chance he fell on the ground and died on spot.

