Labourer dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A labourer died during a process of stones cutting at hills in Sillanwali police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Zaman of Chenab Nagar, Chiniot was working at a stone cutting machine at Chak 126 Block No 5 on the top of hills without wearing precautionary equipment. By chance he fell on the ground and died on spot.
SARGODHA: A labourer died during a process of stones cutting at hills in Sillanwali police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Zaman of Chenab Nagar, Chiniot was working at a stone cutting machine at Chak 126 Block No 5 on the top of hills without wearing precautionary equipment. By chance he fell on the ground and died on spot.
Comments