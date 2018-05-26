Sat May 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 26, 2018

Ramprakash named England Lions coach

LONDON: Mark Ramprakash will coach the second-string England Lions against India A and West Indies A now that Andy Flower is standing in for England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss.

Flower, an ex-England first-team coach who had been in charge of the Lions, has temporarily taken over from Strauss while the former Test captain supports his wife during the latest stage of her treatment for cancer. Ramprakash, a former England batsman, who will combine his Lions role with that of the senior England team’s batting coach. One of a select group of players to have scored 100 first-class hundreds, Ramprakash will help prepare the Lions for a limited-overs triangular series against their Indian and West Indian counterparts and a subsequent Test against India A.

