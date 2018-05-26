Four-party alliance discusses election

LAHORE: An alliance of four parties held a meeting at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Friday, in which views were exchanged regarding next general election.

The meeting was participated by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdatul Musalmeen Deputy Secretary Information Nasir Abbas Sherazi and others. The meeting held with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in chair decided that all patriotic forces will be brought together at one platform, for this purpose political contacts in all the four provinces will be increased and mass contact campaign will be launched.

Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other leaders said that caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Minister should essentially be neutral, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure holding of fair, transparent and impartial elections so that its results are acceptable to the people because only transparent elections can pull the country out of present crisis. They said that 1977 and 2013 like election drama should not be staged now, if this is done then the reaction of the people will become part of the history because results of such polls will not be accepted by the people. Khurram Nawaz Gandapur briefed the meeting about headway regarding Model Town tragedy and the meeting paid tributes to the judiciary for its performance regarding redressing grievances of the affected persons.