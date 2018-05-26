Experienced Tariq powers SSGC into quarter-finals

KARACHI: Tariq Haroon’s half-century powered Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) into the last-eight stage of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Twenty20 as they whipped Rahman Foundation by six wickets in their Group A encounter at Hussain Lawai Stadium late Thursday night.

The fancied SSGC ran into trouble after losing three early wickets in pursuit of a modest target of 104 but Tariq guided them home with a dashing innings of 59. He received the Man of the Match award from chief guest Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, president of Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA).

The right-handed Tariq showed his experience under pressure with a delightful knock, in which he clobbered three sixes and half a dozen boundaries off 46 balls. SSGC romped home for the loss of four wickets with as many as four overs to spare.

He dominated the 74-run fourth wicket stand with Muzammil Nizam, who scored unbeaten 18 off 22 balls as SSGC recovered from a precarious position of 25 for three. Two of those wickets were taken by off-spinner Rana Irfan who gave away only 13 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, Rahman Foundation, making their maiden appearance in the competition, continued to struggle as they collapsed to 103 all out in 19.5 overs, having elected to bat after winning the toss.

Sohail Afzal was the only batsman to offer some resistance as he scored 21 off 16 deliveries laced with one six and two fours. Muhammad Nadeem got 17 with two hits to the ropes. Spinners Adil Amin and Kashif Bhatti and pace bowler Muhammad Irfan got two wickets apiece.

SSGC will meet State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in their last league match on Sunday (tomorrow). The result of the match will decide which team tops the Group A. Debutants Rahman Foundation had a forgettable tournament as they crashed to defeats in all their three matches. Before losing to SSGC, they had been at the receiving end against SBP and Brighto Paints.