Weekly inflation falls 1.47 percent

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended May 24 for the combined income group decreased 1.47 percent as compared to the previous week, data released by the PBSrevealed on Friday.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 223.23 points against 226.56 points registered in the previous week, it added. Similarly, SPI for the combined group increased 1.03 percent. SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also decreased 2.05 percent, as it went down to 208.13 points in the week under review from 212.48 points in the previous week. SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also declined 1.83 percent, 1.7 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively.