Just a matter of time before big hundreds come, says Root

LONDON: Joe Root’s inability to convert fifties into the three-figure mark has been cause for concern, but the England Test captain is confident that “it’s just a matter of time” before the big scores come his way.

Root last scored a century in the five-day format back in August 2017 against the West Indies in Birmingham. He has since scored nine half-centuries in nine Tests, but his highest was an 83 in the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Ahead of the Tests against Pakistan, he said it was just a matter of believing in himself and not trying anything too different.

“It can change very quickly,” he said in an interview to Sky Sports ahead of the first Test. “I’ve got to keep trusting in my own game and making sure that I’m constantly trying to evolve and get better, but also have the same mental approach that I have because I have been very consistent with the bat.

“I’m sure it’s just a matter of time and there will be one or two innings where it just clicks into place and I’ll go on a little run of big scores. I’ve just got to keep searching for it, trusting it and believing it and I know eventually it will happen.”

Root, ranked third on the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, has scored 39 half-centuries and 13 centuries in 67 Tests at 52.63. Steve Smith, who holds the No 1 spot, has 24 half-centuries and 23 tons in 64 Tests at 54.88, while Virat Kohli, ranked second, has 16 half-centuries and 21 centuries in 66 Tests at 53.40.

While the averages of the three players are similar, the centuries column provides a striking contrast. This, by Root’s own admission, can often be the difference between winning and losing Test matches.

Now, with Root ready to move back up to No 3 in the batting order, having preferred No 4 for much of his captaincy, he is keen to address that discrepancy.

“When you’re losing, it is very hard because you look at that and you think sometimes the difference is going on and making big hundreds,” he said.

“One thing I will say is that if I keep getting up and beyond fifty and I start going on a bit more frequently then we’ll be in a strong place as a side and I’ll be scoring a lot more runs.” The first Test between England and Pakistan begins on Thursday (tomorrow). — icc-cricket.com