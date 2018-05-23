Gen Bajwa can help resolve Pak-India issues: ex-RAW chief

ISLAMABAD: Former chief of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Amarjit Singh Dulat has expressed hope and confidence in Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that he can help resolve the issues between the two countries.

“I think Bajwa sab (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) be invited in Delhi and we should talk,” he said.

Asked can Gen Bajwa help resolve the issues between the two countries, he said, “I hope so.” He was exclusively talking to this correspondent by phone from Delhi.

Dulat served as the head of the RAW, another Indian spy agency, under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He later joined Vajpaee’s Prime Minister’s Office where he kept serving until the end of Vajpaee’s tenure.

Dulat is commonly known as AS Dulat. He and Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani, former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), recently authored a book titled, “Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace”. The book which is yet to hit the shelves in market is making headlines in the media of both the countries.

Asked how was his experience of co-authoring a book with the former spy chief of a rival country, Dulat laughed saying “when initially someone gave us this idea we thought that no one would believe in our writing even if we co-author a fiction”. He declared the experience as “pleasant”.

He disclosed that he had been meeting with Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani in track-two interactions and he is a nice man. “Initially we authored two papers on Kashmir jointly and then someone gave us an Idea of writing a book together,” he said.

Asked about the time it took in writing this book, Dulat said that it took almost two and half years for writing this book. He added, “We had spoken for 30 hours on the topic.”

Originally born in Sialkot in 1940, Dulat is also author of “Kashmir: The Vajpaee Years” in which he discussed the Indian approach towards resolving and managing the conflict of Kashmir.