Man shot dead over monetary dispute

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute at Mohallah Wasifpura in the limits of Badiana police on Tuesday. Muzammil Hussain of Purab village, who had recently returned from abroad, visited the house of his accused cousins Qadeer, his sister Rubina and her husband Akbar. In the meantime, the accused persons exchanged hot words over a monetary dispute. Later, the accused allegedly shot Muzammil dead. The police have registered a case.

KILLER GETS IMPRISONMENT: District and Sessions Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fine to a man in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Abbas had murdered Awais over enmity. The court acquitted co-accused Iftikhar Ahmed and Mudassar Ali by giving them benefit of the doubt.