Flight carrying Sabika’s body arrives today

KARACHI/TEXAS: The body of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, will arrive in Karachi Wednesday morning, Geo News reported.

Sabika, 17, was shot dead in Santa Fe school, Texas, on Friday. The flight carrying the body was delayed by at least a day, having previously been scheduled to land in Karachi during the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo News, the teen's paternal uncle, Abdul Jaleel Sheikh, said that the funeral prayers will be held in Hakeem Saeed ground. However, he did not confirm the time. Sabika will be buried in Azeempura graveyard in the metropolis' Shah Faisal Colony.