Crime in mind

The rise in street crimes in Karachi has created fear among residents. Snatching mobiles is perhaps the most common crime in the city. Criminals are often travelling on motorcycles, which make it easier for them to flee the scene.

These robbers are often found on the main points of the roundabouts and in bazaars and buses. It is rather unfortunate that the police seem to be helpless to catch them. The higher authorities should take some action to provide a safe environment to citizens.

Shahroz Sherwani

Karachi