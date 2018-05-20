Global poll observers to face new restrictions, pressure

ISLAMABAD: The compulsion for the international election observers to obtain prior ‘security clearance’ from the Pakistani government has attracted attention of the relevant quarters with some saying it is a common global practice and others pointing out that it can be misused to discourage them to come and observe elections in Pakistan.

The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) maintained that security clearance of the international election observers has been made mandatory in the law that would be followed by the authorities while the journalists associations were of the view that new restrictions would discourage them to come to Pakistan and observe the electoral process.

According to details, the Article 238 (f) of the Election Act 2017 makes it mandatory that all the election observers would get security clearance from the government to monitor general elections in Pakistan. The interior ministry will take almost four weeks to complete the process and the observers will be granted stay in Pakistan lasting four to six weeks only.

The sources said the election staff members would have discretionary powers to stop the international observers from taking part in activities if they would think that these would be detrimental to the smooth flow of the polling process.

They said the foreign observers would have to apply for the Pakistani visa at least two months ahead of their planned arrival and they would also not be allowed to give media statements or talk to local media representatives.

“Special passes will be issued to them and they will not be allowed to meet candidates or political leaders. This time the international observers face new kind of restrictions that were not witnessed in Pakistan in previous general elections,” the sources said.

The sources said it is yet to be seen whether the caretaker government or the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would invite international election observers because many of them usually seek invitations from the countries where the elections are held.

The ECP’s spokesman in various television talk shows clarified that the international election observers would be free to independently monitor the upcoming general elections but various questions are still arising about giving them ‘enough space’ to minutely carry out their work in cordial environment.

The ECP has also reportedly said, “It would welcome all election observers coming to Pakistan through legal process. The election observers are part and parcel of the election process and comprehensive planning is being done to facilitate them.”

When contacted, Mudassar Rizvi, who is heading Fafen, told The News that the international election observers get security clearance from the respective governments all over the world so they never think it unprecedented if the Pakistani government also directs them to do so in line with the local laws of Pakistan.

“The political parties made law in the parliament according to which the election observers have to get security clearance from the government. It also happened at the time of the local bodies elections so this is not entirely new phenomenon,” he said.

He said: “The laws should be followed but at the same time the government should also complete the procedures related to security clearance of the international observers at the earliest so that no one is deprived to monitor the general elections in Pakistan.”

Mudassar Rizvi said when the local bodies’ elections were held in the country their representatives submitted undertakings after which they were allowed to visit polling stations and observe the electoral process.

Talking to The News, president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt said they have no objection over the security clearance of the international election observers but if the government adopts delaying tactics to discourage them to come to Pakistan and monitor general elections then it would be unacceptable for them.

“No one can oppose the security clearance of the international election observers but all this process should be completed without any delay so that all those election observers who want to cover the elections can reach Pakistan on time,” he said.

He also maintained that the international election observers should be free to talk to the government officials, political leaders, candidates and other persons related to the electoral process, adding “If restrictions are imposed on the international election observers then it would cast doubts on the credibility of the general elections.”