Woman shot dead

LALAMUSA: A married woman was shot dead over a minor issue at Bosal village on Saturday.
Sumera Bibi, wife of Muhammad Moaz, was shot dead by some accused persons in the limits of Sadar police station. The police have registered a case. The motive behind the incident is said to be that the woman had exchanged hot words with a man over pigeons issue.
Comments