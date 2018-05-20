Maaz remains runner-up in Shanghai Wushu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finished as runner-up in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament, currently being held in Chongqing (China).
Maaz, who was up against a Chinese competitor, had to pull out with a foot injury during the second round, settling for a silver medal. Moreover, Zahoor Ahmed knocked out his Indian opponent in the semi-final of the 52-kg event. The event, which started on May 16, will come to an end on May 20 (today).
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finished as runner-up in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament, currently being held in Chongqing (China).
Maaz, who was up against a Chinese competitor, had to pull out with a foot injury during the second round, settling for a silver medal. Moreover, Zahoor Ahmed knocked out his Indian opponent in the semi-final of the 52-kg event. The event, which started on May 16, will come to an end on May 20 (today).
Comments