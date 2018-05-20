Maaz remains runner-up in Shanghai Wushu

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finished as runner-up in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament, currently being held in Chongqing (China).

Maaz, who was up against a Chinese competitor, had to pull out with a foot injury during the second round, settling for a silver medal. Moreover, Zahoor Ahmed knocked out his Indian opponent in the semi-final of the 52-kg event. The event, which started on May 16, will come to an end on May 20 (today).