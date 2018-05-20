Sports may suffer due to general elections

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming General Elections may hit sports activities hard as Deputy Commissioner Karachi East wants National Training and Coaching Centre Karachi possession for electoral activities, 20 days prior to announced dates.

In a letter addressed to Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), “DC Karachi East desires to take over the possession of the National Sports Training and Coaching Centre Karachi 20 days prior to election day” that according to his later is expected to be one in late July.

In his latter the DC Karachi East mentioned the article 220 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan whereby “It shall be the duty of executive authority in federal and in provincial government to assist commissioner and election commissioners in discharge of his and their duties.” It is pertinent to note that Asian Games are set to start from late August in Indonesia and numerous athletes these days are training for different disciplines in all major cities of the country. Handing over these sports centres for election activities or for any other purposes at this point of time would be a decisive blow to teams’ preparations. The training centre in Karachi caters the need of many athletes for their training. The closure of the place for almost a month would be like hindering the progress of these aspirants. Secretary IPC Abu Ahmad Akif is expected to take up the matter with Chief Commissioner Karachi and is likely to propose them with alternate arrangements enabling players and athletes to concentrate on their training fully.