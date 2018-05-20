Amir fit for first England Test

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday erased doubts about Mohammad Amir’s fitness and announced that Amir is fit for the first Test against England which starts from May 24 at Lord’s.

“Mohammad Amir is fit and available for the first Test,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said. “His injury was not serious.”

The Pakistan squad for the two-match Test series reached England will take part in a practice match. They will play a two-day game against Leicestershire at Leicester starting from Saturday. The first Test between Pakistan and England will be played at Lord’s from May 19 to May 24. Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland after the Test series against England.