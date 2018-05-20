Justice must judge good from evil, says Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, said accountability should be done across-the-board because a selective process could not move Pakistan forward.



He added the persons and the officials performing extraordinary work should be praised otherwise they would be discouraged and no one will be able to work with motivation. He said justice and accountability should differentiate between the good and the bad. The judiciary, the NAB and the generals should eliminate corruption but must also praise the good work, the chief minister stressed.

Addressing the district and divisional coordinators of the PML-N in Lahore at a ceremony held in connection with the operationalisation of 1180-MW Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura, Shahbaz said the general elections are close by and the party office-bearers should continue working with dedication as politics is a duty. He said the PML-N government has done extraordinary work during the last five years, adding the current term of the PML-N government is reflective of transparency, honesty, speed, and dedication.

Shahbaz said unprecedented results have been achieved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding: “History will remember our period as the golden era.” He said the journey of development has moved forward despite unfavourable circumstances. “Our political opponents, especially the PTI, only created hurdles in the way of development projects,” said Shahbaz who again cited the 22-month delay of the Orange Line Train Project to the Imran Khan’s politics. He said Imran only levelled baseless allegations and did the politics of lies, but “we saved an amount of Rs 75 billion in the Orange Line Train Project. Shahbaz said: “Our political opponents wasted the time of the people but the PML-N did hard work for the service of the public. We did hard work for the sake of the development of Pakistan and resolved the load-shedding and terrorism crises.”

Separately, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and MNA Sultan Mehmood Hanjra called on Shahbaz and expressed their confidence in his leadership. The chief minister said the PML-N would emerge victorious in the court of the people who would reject the political opponents in the elections. Meanwhile, Shahbaz condemned the firing incident at a school in Texas, United States, and expressed grief over the death of a Pakistani girl student.