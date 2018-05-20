Sun May 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Dr Amjad takes charge as Pesco chief executive

PESHAWAR: Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has taken charge as chief executive of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

A press release said Dr Amjad belongs to Mardan district and received primary education in Peshawar.

He graduated from University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar. Besides master’s in engineering, he did PhD in management.

Dr Amjad joined Wapda in 1982 and served as SDO, executive engineer and senior engineer in Wapda in different parts of the country.

He was chief executive of the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) a few months ago. Keeping in view his performance, academic achievements and professional zeal, he has been posted as chief executive Pesco and he has started discharging his official responsibilities.

